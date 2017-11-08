Provision on voter entrance into election precinct changes

© Report.az

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ It was proposed in Azerbaijan to remove the provision from the legislation on checking citizen's voters cards, identification cards or other identification documents by a member of Precinct Election Commission at the entrance into election precinct.

Report informs, relevant amendment will be made to the Election Code.

Thus, paragraph 104.7 of the Code (One of the Precinct Election Commission members shall stand at the entrance of the election precinct and check the voters cards, identification cards or other identification documents of the citizens entering the precinct) will be removed.