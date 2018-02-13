Powers and social guarantees of ECHR judge from Azerbaijan to soar

© Report

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today's plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) has discussed the draft envisaging amendments to the Law on Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, a new paragraph 9 added to the Article 73 (Other Guarantees for the Judges of Constitutional Court).

Under the new paragraph, status of a judge elected from the Republic of Azerbaijan to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) is equal to the status of judges of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan and guarantees provided for the judge of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan apply to the ECHR judge from Azerbaijan.

The draft amendment was adopted after voting.

Notably, the current ECHR judge from Azerbaijan is Latif Huseynov.