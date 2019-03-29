Plenary meeting of Milli Majlis kicks off

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/dcb0619ccd99da06face4c0cac50f8ac/f3dce356-8e25-437f-88f3-66ae2f13a4c2_292.jpg

Milli Majlis has launched its regular meeting as part of its spring session.

Report informs that the agenda of the meeting presided by Ogtay Asadov includes 25 issues.

The parliament will first hear a report on municipalities for 2018.

These issues include "On Chamber of Accounts", "On Constitutional Court", "On State Register of Real Estate", "On State Duty", "On Education", "On Vocational Education" and others, as well as amendments to Administrative, Housing and Tax Codes will also be considered.

MPs will also consider the bill "On mediation".