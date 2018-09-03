 Top
    Close photo mode

    Parliaments of several countries invited to attend solemn session of Milli Majlis

    Films, books and brochures prepared for jubilee© Report

    Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ An invitation has been sent to the parliaments of several countries on the occasion of the solemn session dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Report informs citing the spokesperson for Azerbaijani Parliament, Akif Tavakkuloglu.

    He noted that the speakers and delegates of foreign parliaments are expected to attend the session to be held on September 20.

    Tavakkuloglu said that films, books and brochures are being prepared for the jubilee.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi