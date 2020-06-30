​Parliament postpones discussion of 12 bills - LIST

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/96bfd1142e91820fdac6dbbde26628a2/84df49c2-b6b5-4601-bbd6-7a0d64c31c56_292.jpg

Milli Majlis has wrapped up its extraordinary session Tuesday, suspending debates on proposals included in the legislative work plan of the parliament's spring session for 2020, Report says.

During its spring session and plenary meetings of the extraordinary assembly, the parliament failed to discuss the draft laws on "Pawnshops," "Internal Troops," "Status of Military Servicemen," "Food Safety," "Higher Education," "Cable Network Broadcasting," "Tourism," "Cinematography," "Protection and Development of Azerbaijani Mugam Art," "Written monuments," "Reproductive Health," and "Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs."

The Azerbaijani parliament has gathered for the last plenary meeting of its extraordinary session.

The program of the meeting presided over by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova covers seven issues.

The sitting will discuss the draft amendments to the Tax Code, to the laws on "Notary," "Social Insurance," "State Land Cadastre, Land Monitoring, and Land Management," "State Registration and State Register of Legal Entities," "Non-Governmental Organizations," and "Grants."

On May 31, the parliament concluded the spring session for 2020, and on June 1, gathered for the first plenary meeting of an extraordinary assembly.