​Parliament issues order on coronavirus-related measures

Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gurbanova signed an order on necessary measures to be taken by Milli Majlis to combat the COVID-19 infection.

The order covers the following measures:

- To suspend meetings of the parliament’s committees and commissions, as well as Milli Majlis Apparatus and conduct administrative works only through telephone (selector), mobile and internet communication;

- To postpone business trips and foreign visits of the parliament members and staff;

- To instruct the Milli Majlis Apparatus Department for Reception of Citizens and Work with Appeal to postpone reception of citizens;

- To instruct assistants of the parliament members to receive applications of voters via the internet and over the phone avoiding direct contact in constituencies;

-To notify Head of Milli Majlis Apparatus to apply preferential terms on the employment of women with underage children;

- To recommend the employees not come to work giving prior notice to the management in case those workers or their family members have respiratory diseases, malaise, and other similar situations;

- To recommend Milli Majlis Apparatus employees not to leave the workplace unless there is a particular need, and avoid contact with other persons;

- To instruct Milli Majlis Apparatus employees to take precautions to help contain the infection, and follow medical advice and sanitation and hygiene regulations;

- To entrust the parliament’s medical unit to carry out awareness campaigns in Milli Majlis to prevent the spread of the virus;

- To provide a compulsory daily medical examination of all technical staff of Milli Majlis Apparatus, including drivers, builders, workers, and others.

- To provide obligatory regular disinfection of all vehicles in the parking lot of the parliament;

- To supply corridors of all administrative buildings of the parliament with antiseptics and to ensure daily cleaning. 

