​Oktay Asadov met with members of PACE observation mission

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Chairman of Milli Majlis Oktay Asadov met with the delegation of the Interim Committee of the PACE observation mission for the elections in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Asadov gave detailed information on the electoral process in Azerbaijan, election legislation, election commissions and so on.

The MM Chairman said about providing all the necessary conditions for the observation of the electoral process and taking the steps for holding democratic, fair and transparent elections in Azerbaijan.

Head of the PACE delegation of the Interim Committee of the preliminary election observation mission in Azerbaijan Jordi Shukla said about planned meetings and getting familiar with the situation in Azerbaijan before the elections in the framework of the visit.