Ogtay Asadov congratulates Milli Majlis football club over victory

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Ogtay Asadov congratulated the football team consisting of lawmakers on occasion of victory over journalist’s team.

Report informs, speaker Ogtay Asadov wished success to the team in the plenary session of the parliament that was held today and advised to continue it.

On the match, which was dedicated to the birthday of President Ilham Aliyev, lawmakers won with a score of 3:2.