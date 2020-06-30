New CEC composition to be formed in autumn

The bill "on the election of members of the Central Election Commission and replacement members" will be submitted for discussion at the Milli Majlis's autumn session, Report says, citing Milli Majlis.

"New Azerbaijan" party, which has the majority in the Milli Majlis, told Report that six members of the CEC would represent the NAP: "The party in the autumn will discuss the issue of candidates for CEC members."

Notably, CEC consists of 18 members and is elected by the Milli Majlis.

According to the Election Code, six members of the commission represent a political party that forms a majority in the Milli Majlis and nominates their candidates. Six members are neutral deputies, while another six members represent minority political parties in the Milli Majlis.