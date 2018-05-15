“Mother’s Day” proposed to establish in Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Aghajan Abiyev, a member of parliament proposed to establish the "Mother’s Day" in Azerbaijan in the meeting of Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs.

Report informs, the MP stressed that everything starts with respect for the mother, so such day should be established.

The chairman of the committee, Agiya Nakhchivanli, said that in such days are celebrated in some families. "Children come together on special occasions whenever they are. This tradition exists. It is also interesting proposal to establish "Mother's Day".