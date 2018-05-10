Milli Mejlis meeting dedicated to the 95th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev starts

© Report

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ The ceremonial meeting of the Azerbaijani Milli Mejlis dedicated to the 95th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev has started.

Report informs, the meeting will be chaired by Ogtay Asadov.

Heydar Alirza oglu Aliyev was born on May 10, 1923 in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan. Heydar Aliyev was elected First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Azerbaijani Communist Party at its Plenary Session held in July, 1969. On December 1982, HeydarAliyev, elected First Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the USSR was a leader of the country. Heydar Aliyev has been a member of the USSR and Supreme Soviet of the USSR for twenty years and had been the first deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers USSR for five years.