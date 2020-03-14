Azerbaijani Parliament receives document on coronavirus - EXCLUSIVE

Milli Majlis will discuss the situation in the country over coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

Report informs that the Parliament has already received a document in this regard.

The meeting of the Milli Majlis will consider the issue soon.

Notably, there are currently 15 people infected with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan. According to the operative headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, starting today, the government has banned all wedding ceremonies (except wedding ceremonies appointed for March 14 and 15, 2020). Moreover, mourning ceremonies are prohibited in halls, tents, and other indoor spaces, except for funerals.

On March 3, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers decided to suspend classes in kindergartens, secondary schools, and universities.