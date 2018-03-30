Milli Majlis starts a special session

© Report

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has today started a special session on the 100th anniversary of the Genocide committed by the Armenians against the Azerbaijanis in March 1918.

Report informs, agenda of the session includes one issue.

It is a document about “Statement by the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the 100th anniversary of the Genocide”.

Notably, on January 18, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the centenary of the 1918 Genocide of Azerbaijanis. The order recommends Milli Majlis to hold a special meeting on the 100th anniversary of the 1918 Genocide.