Milli Majlis staff get tested for coronavirus

The personnel of the Office of the Milli Majlis, heads of departments, and their deputies got tested for coronavirus.

Today, the last meeting of the parliament's spring session kicked off, Report says.

The agenda of the meeting presided over by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova covers 12 issues.

The issues will include the approval of Preferential Trade Agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkey, and the Agreement on the mutual allocation of land plots for the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Azerbaijan and Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

Moreover, the members of the parliament will mull the amendments to the laws on "State duty," "Food products," "Targeted state social assistance," and the Code of Administrative Offenses.