Entry into force of Law “On Issue of Identity Card of citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan under 15” postponed

The draft amendment to the Law “On Issue of Identity Card of citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan under 15” has been discussed at today’s plenary meeting of Milli Majlis.

Report informs that the draft amendment proposed to extend the time for the entry into force of the law.

“From January 1, 2020" have been replaced by the words " From January 1, 2022" in Article 8 of the Law “On Issue of Identity Card of citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan under 15”.

Thus, the law will come into force from January 1, 2022, but not from January 1, 2020.

The bill was adopted after voting.