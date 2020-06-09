Milli Majlis postpones discussion of two new bills

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/96bfd1142e91820fdac6dbbde26628a2/84df49c2-b6b5-4601-bbd6-7a0d64c31c56_292.jpg

"Probably, we will not have a chance to discuss the bills on "Internal Troops" and "Status of Military Servicemen" at the extraordinary session of the Milli Majlis, "Chairman of the Committee on Defense, Security and Fight against Corruption, Ziyafat Asgarov told Report.

The chairman of the committee said the Parliament is planning to discuss the draft laws in the autumn session of the Milli Majlis:

"I will inform you in detail about the proposals in the autumn session."

Notably, the laws on "Internal Troops" and "Status of Military Servicemen" were included in the legislative work plan of Milli Majlis's spring session for 2020.