Milli Majlis may re-consider oil base price in budget

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Base oil price in the 2018 state budget of Azerbaijan may be reviewed.

The member of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili told Report that Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) may discuss the draft law "On the implementation of the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2018" at the recommendation of the newly formed government after the presidential elections on April 11.

"There was stability in the prices after the adoption of the state budget. The price of oil not increased considerably in the world market. Barrel of oil fluctuates between $ 60-62 in the world market.The issue of increasing base oil price in state budget of Azerbaijan can be considered. We support not to increase the base oil price set in the 2018 state budget.”

Notably, price for a barrel of oil in the 2018 state budget in Azerbaijan was set at $ 45.