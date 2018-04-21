Milli Majlis gives consent to Novruz Mammadov’s appointment as Prime Minister - UPDATED

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani parliament (Milli Majlis) has named Novruz Mammadov as the country’s new prime minister.

Report informs, in accordance with Article 118.2 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan the parliament of the country has made a decision on the basis of the presentation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Deputies have positively evaluated his activity noting that, he is a loyal person in statehood.

* 12:00

Plenary session of Azerbaijani parliament (Milli Majlis) discussingcandidacy of Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Foreign Policy Issues Novruz Mammadov for new Prime Minister has started.

Report informs, Ogtay Asadov chairs the session.

According to Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the President appoints the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the consent of the Milli Majlis.

Notably, Arthur Rasi-zade has been the prime minister of Azerbaijan since 1996.