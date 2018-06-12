Milli Majlis approves change allowing school competition winners to be admitted to higher school out of competition

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Draft amendment to the law “On education” has been discussed at today's extraordinary plenary session of Milli Majlis.

Report informs, Chairman of the Committee on Science and Education of Milli Majlis, Isa Habibbayli, informed about project.

One of the changes suggests that students living in the territory of the general education institution in Azerbaijan should be admitted in that educational institution first. According to the addition to 14th clause of 19th article (General Education), students living in the territory of the general education institution should be admitted to the same institution first. The procedure for admission, classification and transfer of children to general educational institutions is determined by the relevant executive authority.

5th point of the Article is given in new edition: "Winners of the International Subject school competitions (Olympiads) can apply to any specialties, while winners of national subject olympiads, high-level international competitions and competitions are admitted to the higher educational institutions of the relevant specialties out of competition".