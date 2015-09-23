Mazahir Panahov: 111 candidates already were registered

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ "So far 1283 people addressed the electoral districts in order to take part in parliamentary elections. 543 people were nominated by political parties, 57 - by Azadlig 2015 bloc, 3 - by initiative groups and 680 were nominated on their own initiative. The nomination of 1127 persons were approved".

Report informs, it was stated by the chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov.

According to him, 1014 have already received signature lists, 270 people have already brought the signature sheets. 111 of them have already been registered.

As the chairman of the Central Election Commission stressed, 102 observers were registered, 10 of them are registered on the basis of the NGOs' requests, 91 - on their own initiative, and one - on the basis of a special permit.

The parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on November 1, 2015.