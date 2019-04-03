Joint Working Group on Human Rights gathers for a meeting

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/51c0a5cde7799c75a6d37434fa4d9e0c/327e0270-ad59-4a18-add0-80ce72145f72_292.jpg

A meeting of the Joint Working Group on Human Rights is underway in the Milli Majlis.

Report informs that the meeting is attended by President`s Assistant for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues, department head Fuad Alasgarov, permanent representative of Azerbaijan to ECHR and head of the Human Rights Protection Unit in the Department of Work with Law Enforcement Agencies in the Presidential Administration Chingiz Asgarov, Head of Sector of Pardon Issues of the Department of the Presidential Administration for Work with Law-Enforcement Agencies Kamala Ismayilova, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs - Head of Main Organizational-inspection Department of MIA of Azerbaijan, Fazil Guliyev, Director of Department for the protection of state prosecution of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilgar Jafarov and others.

A number of issues will be discussed at the meeting.