Head of Milli Majlis Apparatus: “Old laws do not meet current requirements”

“Some of the laws currently in force are being passed for a second or third time. Because time changes and old laws do not meet current requirements," Safa Mirzayev, the head of Milli Majlis Apparatus, said.

According to Report, he said the legislature was also productive during the spring 2019 session: “We work at a certain rhythm. Of course, as the reforms underway in the country deepen, there is a significant difference in the legislation. First of all we are dealing with gaps in the legislation."

Mirzayev stressed that during the spring session, several laws were adopted including 'On rules of the use of the National Emblem of the Republic of Azerbaijan' and 'On rules of the State Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan', as well as in the economic sphere.