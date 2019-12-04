Evda Abramov’s daughter comments on her father's state

"At present, my father is in intensive care. There is a slight improvement in health," Basti Yusifova, daughter of MP Evda Abramov told Report.

"According to doctors, if everything goes well, he will be transferred to the chamber," said the daughter of the Deputy.

Evda Abramov, a Jew by nationality, was born in 1948 in the village of Krasnaya Sloboda in the Guba region of Azerbaijan. He represents the ruling New Azerbaijan party in Parliament and is Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights.