Deadline passed for appeal to CEC for Exit-polls in parliamentary elections

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Deadline has passed for receipt of the documents submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC) by organizations wishing to be accredited to conduct Exit-poll in parliamentary elections on November 1,2015.

Report informs, according to the schedule of actions and events on preparation and holding of elections to the parliament of the fifth convocation, for the accreditation of organizations wishing to conduct Exit-poll, circulation period should be completed at least 20 days before voting.

The Central Election Commission shall consider the application at least 10 days before the vote, that is, until October 22, and make a decision.