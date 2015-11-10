CEC stops investigations conducted under appeal of Igbal Aghazade

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today appeals regarding claimed violations in the parliamentary elections held on November 1 heard in the meeting of Central Election Commission (CEC).

Report informs, appeal of Igbal Aghazade, candidate nominated by Umid Party from the third constituency No. 35 of Khatai region heard.

I.Aghazade applied to the CEC and claimed violations in some polling stations of constituency election commission, CEC member Ramiz Ibrahimov said: He asked to annul results of those stations. CEC sent the appeal to the constituency election commission (CEC) to be heard. CEC annulled results of polling stations number 5, 10, 11, 18 and 26. Decision for recounting of votes adopted in the polling station No. 17. But it has no effect on general results.

In addition, video-materials sent by Igbal Aghazade to the CEC investigated. It was decided to stop the investigations carried out on the basis of his appeal.