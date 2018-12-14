Baku hosts 5th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Fifth IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians is being held in Baku.

Report informs that Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov, Minister of Youth and Sport Azad Rahimov, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas, President of the Forum of Young Parliamentarians of the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) Mourine Osoru and other foreign guests are attending the conference.

According to the report provided at the conference, the number of young parliamentarians under 30 has risen from 1.9 per cent to 2.2 in the past two years. Despite this increase, a sharp decline is observed in the number of young parliamentarians in comparison with the world number of people under-30. The majority of young parliamentarians are observed in Europe, and then in the United States.

The number of deputies under the age of 30 in the lower house of the world's parliamentarians is less than 30 per cent, while there is not a single deputy of this age among 76 per cent of the upper chambers of parliaments. Though the number of deputies under the age of 40 was 14.2 percent in 2016, this figure was 15.5 percent in 2018. The number of parliamentarians under the age of 45 was 26 percent in 2016 and 28.1 percent in 2018.