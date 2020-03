Azerbaijani Parliament elects new deputy chairmen of its committees

10 March, 2020 15:53

https://report.az/storage/news/80ae270763a7f6e4ca6504decd05a70d/1e9ee9e5-545a-4551-8926-6121d45a14f3_292.jpg New deputy chairmen of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary committees have been elected. Report presents the list of the newly elected deputy chairmen: Committee on Legal Policy and State Building – Gudrat Hasanguliyev Committee on Defense, Security and Combating Corruption – Hikmat Babaoglu Committee on Human Rights – Tahir Karimli Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology – Asim Mollazade Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship -Ali Masimli Committee on Agrarian Policy – Sabir Hajiyev Committee on Labor and Social Policy – Malahat Ibrahimgizi Committee on Health – Rashad Mahmudov Committee on Family, Woman and Child Issues – Jala Aliyeva Committee on Youth and Sport – Shahin Ismayilov Committee on Public Associations and Religious Entities – Sahib Aliyev Committee on Regional Affairs – Elshan Musayev Committee on Science and Education – Musa Gasimli Committee on Culture – Fazil Mustafa Committee on Foreign and Inter-Parliamentary Relations – Sevinj Fataliyeva

