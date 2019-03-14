Azerbaijan specifies list of transplanted organs and tissues

The list of organs and tissues that are transplanted in Azerbaijan has been specified

Report informs that this is reflected in the bill “On donorship and transplantation of human organs” that is being drafted.

Under Article 6 (list of organs and tissues that are transplanted) of the bill, heart, lungs (cardiopulmonary), kidneys, liver, pancreas, stomach, intestines, placenta, upper and lower limbs, bones, skin-fascia-muscle complex and their segments, bone marrow, cornea, stem cells and other organs and tissues, the list of which is defined by the relevant executive authority, can be taken from a deceased donor for further transplantation.

Meanwhile, a living donor can only donate one of the kidneys, part of the lungs, part of the liver, part of the pancreas, part of the small intestine, part of the skin, bone marrow, stem cells for transplantation.

Xenotransplantation (the transplantation of human organs into animals or animal organs into humans) is banned in Azerbaijan with the exception of scientific research.