Azerbaijan simplifies registration procedure of foreigners

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Foreigners registration procedure will be simplified in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Migration Code of Azerbaijan will be amended.

According to the amendment to Article 21 of the Code, when a foreigner or stateless person temporarily stays in another apartment of the owner of the apartment (residential place) where he/she registered, he/she will not be required to register on place of stay again.

The draft states that according to the Migration Code, foreigners or stateless persons temporarily staying in the Republic of Azerbaijan for more than 10 days should register upon place of stay.

The purpose of the current amendment is to simplify foreigner registration procedure in Azerbaijan.

The draft was recommended to the plenary session of (Azerbaijani Parliament) Milli Majlis.