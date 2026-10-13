Azerbaijan ratifies Host Country Agreement on NAM Youth Organization Secretariat
Milli Majlis
- 13 October, 2026
- 12:41
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) has ratified the Host Country Agreement on the Secretariat of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Organization signed between Azerbaijan and the NAM.
According to Report, the relevant bill was discussed during today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis.
Following discussions, the "Host Country Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization on the Secretariat of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization," signed in Baku on September 10, 2026, was put to a vote and approved in a single reading.
Azərbaycanla Qoşulmama Hərəkatı arasındakı Gənclər Təşkilatı Katibliyi haqqında Ev Sahibi Ölkə Sazişi təsdiqlənib
ММ ратифицировал соглашение с Молодежной организацией ДН
Latest News
23:49
Azerbaijan publishes Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2027-2030Finance
23:32
Three dead, over 3,000 rescued amid severe flooding in IstanbulRegion
22:53
US expands sanctions against Iran, targets Cuban and Iraqi banksOther countries
22:22
Papuashvili: Foreign funding transparency protects democracy and sovereigntyForeign policy
22:05
US crude oil inventories fall by 8.6 million barrelsOther countries
21:38
Photo
Azerbaijani weightlifter Fuad Hasanov wins three medals at European ChampionshipsIndividual sports
21:17
Video
President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on inauguration of Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable LineForeign policy
21:07
Photo
Baku hosted 7th CICA Summit, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event - UpdatedForeign policy
21:00
Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on successful CICA summitForeign policy