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    Azerbaijan ratifies Host Country Agreement on NAM Youth Organization Secretariat

    Milli Majlis
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 12:41
    Azerbaijan ratifies Host Country Agreement on NAM Youth Organization Secretariat

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) has ratified the Host Country Agreement on the Secretariat of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Organization signed between Azerbaijan and the NAM.

    According to Report, the relevant bill was discussed during today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

    Following discussions, the "Host Country Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization on the Secretariat of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization," signed in Baku on September 10, 2026, was put to a vote and approved in a single reading.

    Milli Majlis Non-Aligned Movement
    Azərbaycanla Qoşulmama Hərəkatı arasındakı Gənclər Təşkilatı Katibliyi haqqında Ev Sahibi Ölkə Sazişi təsdiqlənib
    ММ ратифицировал соглашение с Молодежной организацией ДН
    44 - Tezliklə
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