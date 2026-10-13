Azerbaijan ratifies Host Country Agreement on NAM Youth Organization Secretariat

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Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) has ratified the Host Country Agreement on the Secretariat of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Organization signed between Azerbaijan and the NAM.

According to Report, the relevant bill was discussed during today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

Following discussions, the "Host Country Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization on the Secretariat of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization," signed in Baku on September 10, 2026, was put to a vote and approved in a single reading.