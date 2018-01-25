Azerbaijan proposes to establish a registry service for persons with disabilities

© Report

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ It is proposed to establish registry service for persons with disabilities in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, MP Musa Guliyev proposed at today's meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Labor and Social Policy during discussion of the newly developed draft law "On the rights of persons with disabilities".

He said that if registry of the persons with disabilities is established open to everybody, it would be possible to find out the services provided to disabled people, their problems and other issues related with the persons with disabilities.

The MP noted that the draft law "On the rights of persons with disabilities" should envisage provision of housing for disabled people.