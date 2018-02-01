Azerbaijan may set up a medal marking 100th anniversary of ADR

© Report

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tahir Karimli, a member of the Milli Majlis Human Rights Committee, offered to set up a medal on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Speaking at today’s plenary session of the Milli Majlis, lawmaker Kerimli said that a medal should be established on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic or the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

He said that this measure could be regarded as a respect to the ADR founders.