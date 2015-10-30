Azerbaijan completes pre-election campaign of candidates

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Election campaign of candidates, who will participate in the upcoming elections to the Milli Majlis will be completed on October 31 in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the agitation may be carried out until 08:00 tomorrow.

Agitation may be hold by the registered candidates, their authorized representatives and agents, registered candidates, political parties, blocs of political parties whose candidates have been registered, their authorized representatives and attorneys.

According to the schedule of activities and key actions for the preparation and holding of elections to the Milli Majlis of the V convocation, election campaign begins 23 days before the voting, ie on October 9 and ends 24 hours before the start of voting.

Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held on November 1, 2015.