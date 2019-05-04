Azerbaijan and Brazil to sign 11 documents

"Despite the distance between our countries, the two sides do their best to strengthen cooperation between the two states. First of all, it is necessary to strengthen the legal framework” Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov said.

Report informs that he spoke said at a meeting with the chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the National Congress of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Rodrigo Maia .

According to him, 7 documents have been signed between the countries till today and work is underway on 11 documents: "Last year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Brazil made $ 171 million. Of course, this indicator cannot satisfy us. We can increase this figure several times by increasing our joint efforts. In this regard, it is expedient to hold mutual business forums and to revive the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission. "

Asadov said that today Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring international energy security: "The large transnational oil and gas pipelines that are already functioning, are a clear proof of this. The works on implementing new projects for transportation Azerbaijani gas to Europe in large quantities are accelerated. "