ASAN Visa system may issue multiple e-visas in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ It was suggested to issue multiple electronic visas through ASAN Visa system to foreign nationals visiting Azerbaijan.

Report informs, a relevant draft law on amendment to the Migration Code was submitted to Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Pursuant to the first point of the Article 38 (E-visa) of the Migration Code, foreigners and stateless persons visiting Azerbaijan may obtain e-visa via ASAN Visa system.

The duration of stay of the single entry visa issued online is determined 30 days. According to the proposed amendment, duration of multiple visa will be determined 90 days.

