Application for Azerbaijani e-visa to be reviewed within three hours

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Application for Azerbaijani e-visa will be reviewed within no later three hours

Report informs relevant amendment is being made to the law “On tourism”.

In accordance with paragraph 7-1.16 of the article 7-1(Tourism visa) the application for electronic visa is being reviewed maximum in three days, if there is no reason for refusal the visa is sent to the e-mail of the applicant. If the visa is not granted, information about refusal also emailed to the applicant. In accordance with amendment made to the paragraph when the applicant requests for accelerated visa, the application will be reviewed within three hours.