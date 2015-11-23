Appeals to the CEC were heard

Baku. 23 November.REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held.

Report informs, appeals entered the CEC regarding parliamentary elections held on November 1 were heard in the meeting. CEC Secretary Arifa Mukhtarova and CEC member Valida Kazimova provided information regarding appeals.

Aladdin Abdullayev, registered MP candidate from Sumgait First Constituency No.41 and Gulara Hamidova, from Lankaran city Constituency No. 73 asked cancellation of election results on mentioned constituencies.

Appeals sent to the CEC after the period mentioned in the legislation. Therefore, appeals should be returned. Decision put to vote and adopted.