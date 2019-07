The agenda of the last plenary meeting of the extraordinary session of the Azerbaijani parliament to be held on July 12 has been announced.

Report informs that 28 projects will be discussed at the meeting.

These projects are “On Notary", "On State Duty", "On Unemployment Insurance Fund's Budget for 2019", "On Labor Pensions", "On Courts and Judges" and others, changes to Criminal Procedure, Administrative Procedure, Administrative Offenses code.