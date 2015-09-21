6 nominees for members of Azerbaijani Parliament approved

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ The candidacy of 6 current members of Parliament approved.

Report informs, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation Sattar Mehbaliyev (neutral candidate) registered as a nominee from Babek, Nakhchivan-Kyangyarly constituency No 3, Mader Musayev (neutral candidate) from the third constituency of Binagadi district No 10, Adil Aliyev's candidacy (neutral candidate) from second constituency of Narimanov district No 20, candidacy of chairman of Umid Party Igbal Agazadeh from the third constituency of Khatai district No 35, candidacy of Vahid Ahmedov (neutral candidate) from Guba constituency No 52, candidacy of Astan Shahverdiyev from New Azerbaijan Party No120 were adopted.

Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held on November 1, 2015.