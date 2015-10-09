​11,000 YAP observers to control parliamentary elections

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ The ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party (New Azerbaijan Party - NAP) has summed up preparation for the elections and went on to activities undertaken in the framework of agitation propaganda campaign.

Report informs, this was stated by the AP press service.

The party nominated candidates on 117 constituencies to the upcoming parliamentary elections.

1226 people, attracted by the YAP Central Electoral to special trainings enrolled signature campaign.

125 observers and 125 people as representatives in an advisory capacity were appointed for observation of the elections in the district election commissions. 5415 persons were appointed as observers in the polling stations and 5415 as representatives in an advisory capacity. The ruling party will monitor the elections in MM by almost 11 000 observers.

YAP will join the electoral process under the motto "Towards new goals!" ("Yeni hədəflərə doğru").

Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held on November 1, 2015.