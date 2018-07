Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 31, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov arrived in Russian capital, Moscow.

Report was told in press service of Defense Ministry.

Defense Minister will attend the opening ceremony of the international military games on August 1.

During the visit, Colonel-General Z. Hasanov, will also meet with Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.