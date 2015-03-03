Zakir Hasanov received Ambassador of Japan to Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Azerbaijan Tsuguo Takahashi.

Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Touching upon the military and political situation in the region, Z. Hasanov said that the aggressive policy of Armenia continues to this day, that slows down the negotiation process and the negative impact on the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest to the expansion of ties in various fields.