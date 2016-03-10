 Top
    Working meeting of experts on military education system starts

    Lectures on several topics covering defense and security fields will be given

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the joint action plan between Azerbaijan and NATO, working meeting has launched at the Military Academy of the Armed Forces with participation of NATO expert group on support to development of certain areas of military education system.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Activities, planned for 2016, in the framework of Defense Education Extension Program will be discussed in the two-day event, lectures on several topics covering defense and security fields will be given.

