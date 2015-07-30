Warships of Azerbaijan prepare for training along with ships of Russia and Kazakhstan

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Warships of the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan went to the Caspian Sea to perform artillery fire and naval trainings.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by representative of the press service and information of Defense Ministry of the Navy, Igor Dygalo.

"In preparation for the competition" Cup of the Caspian Sea - 2015 "Ships of the Navy of Russia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan perform a series of preparatory artillery fire shooting at small sea targets, air targets and at a floating mine," said in a statement.