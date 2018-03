Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Two Iranian Navy ships will visit Baku.

Report was informed in Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan, Damavand destroyers and Cosan rocket ships will arrive in Baku on October 18.

During the visit, crew of ships will become familiar with the Azerbaijani capital and hold a series of meetings.Security issues in the Caspian Sea will be discussed. A total of 200 people will visit Baku.

Ships will stay in port of Baku for 3 days.