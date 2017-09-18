"TurAz Qartalı - 2017" exercises start in Azerbaijan

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Joint flight and tactical exercises of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey began on September 18.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The exercises that will last until September 30 will involve up to 30 aircrafts of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, consisting of MiG-29, F-16, Su-25, C-130 Herkules, CASA CN-235 aircrafts, as well as Mi-35, Mi-17 and Sikorsky S-70 helicopters.