 Top
    Close photo mode

    "TurAz Qartalı - 2017" exercises start in Azerbaijan

    The event will involve up to 30 aircrafts© Mod.gov.az

    Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Joint flight and tactical exercises of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey began on September 18.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    The exercises that will last until September 30 will involve up to 30 aircrafts of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, consisting of MiG-29, F-16, Su-25, C-130 Herkules, CASA CN-235 aircrafts, as well as Mi-35, Mi-17 and Sikorsky S-70 helicopters.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi