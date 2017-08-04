 Top
    Competitions of sniper pairs will be held in Kazakhstan

    Competitions will end on August 9

    Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Competitions of sniper pairs will start on August 4 during the contest "Sniper Frontier", held within the framework of the competitions "International Army Games - 2017" at the military base Otar in Kazakhstan.

    Report was infomred in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    During two competition days, snipers will have to fulfill a number of special tasks at different distances, which also provide firing at air targets.

    Competitions holding with participation of teams from 17 countries will end on August 9.

