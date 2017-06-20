'The best military topographer' of Armed Forces selected

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the training plan for the academic year 2017, "The best military topographer" competition was held among the officers of the Armed Forces with the specialty of topographic geodesy.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the competition, which was organized based on seven elements, the participants demonstrated their skills in orienting on the terrain, determining the location by GPS, installing a transit-compass, converting coordinates using a special program, adhesion of maps by nomenclature, movement in the terrain on azimuth and physical training.

By general indicators, officers R.Isayev won first place, R.Nukhov and T.Mamedov second and third places accordingly.

At the same time participants of the competition got acquainted with the features of modern cartographic software.