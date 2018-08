Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The amount of funds collected for the Armed Forces Relief Fund of Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, for today 60,603,102, 211,791 US dollars and 593 Euros have been donated for the Fund.

This amount has been transferred to the Fund during the period since its establishment and covers the period until January 1, 2015.