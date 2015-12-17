Staff of Ministry of Defense Industry visit Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ December 17, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the creation of the Ministry, the staff of the Ministry of Defense Industry visited the Alley of Honor and honored the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and laid a wreath at his grave.

Report informs, the staff of the Ministry also paid tribute to the outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva and laid flowers at her grave.

Then staff of the Ministry of Defense Industry visited the Alley of Martyrs, where they laid flowers at the graves of heroic sons of the motherland, who sacrificed their lives for independence and territorial integrity of the country, and put wreath on the "Eternal Flame" monument.